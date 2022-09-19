181,179 Shares in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Liberty Resources Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIBY. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIBY opened at $10.02 on Monday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.