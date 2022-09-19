1irstGold (1GOLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,797.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for about $69.37 or 0.00359928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $10,797.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,274.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010563 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063298 BTC.

1irstGold (1GOLD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

