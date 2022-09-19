1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Hits Market Cap of $27,890.01

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $27,890.01 and $42,915.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119252 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00862117 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.