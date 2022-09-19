3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 3.8% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $116.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

