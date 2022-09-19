4,157 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,157 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

