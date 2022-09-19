4,628 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of TTE opened at $48.05 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

