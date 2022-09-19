4,638 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

PFG opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

