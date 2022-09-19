5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 285,067 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 552,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,188.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEAR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.