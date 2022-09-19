70 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $433.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
