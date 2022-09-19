736 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $283.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $248.63 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

