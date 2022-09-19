90,500 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,962,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.52% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $5,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $287.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.73. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

