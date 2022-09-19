9,069 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.