9,069 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.