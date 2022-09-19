9,771 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,771 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Shares of DVN opened at $66.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.