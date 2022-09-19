Aave Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $135.85 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $76.52 or 0.00392763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

