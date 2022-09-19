Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

