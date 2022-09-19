Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) is Solitude Financial Services’ 7th Largest Position

Solitude Financial Services decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,987 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 3.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $81.95 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.46 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06.

