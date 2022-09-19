Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) Insider Chris Henry Francis Yates Purchases 50,000 Shares

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) insider Chris Henry Francis Yates acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 627 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £313,500 ($378,806.19).

Abingdon Health Stock Up 24.0 %

Shares of LON ABDX opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.13. Abingdon Health Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

