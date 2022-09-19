Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) Insider Chris Henry Francis Yates Purchases 50,000 Shares

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) insider Chris Henry Francis Yates acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 627 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £313,500 ($378,806.19).
Abingdon Health Stock Up 24.0 %
Shares of LON ABDX opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.13. Abingdon Health Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).
Abingdon Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.