abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Insider Buys £4,895 in Stock

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £4,895 ($5,914.69).

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AUSC opened at GBX 445 ($5.38) on Monday. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 437.35 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 780 ($9.42).

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

