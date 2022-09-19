Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 673,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

