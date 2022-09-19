ACENT (ACE) Price Hits $0.0160 on Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $2.54 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT’s genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACENT’s official website is acent.tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

