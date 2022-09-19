Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,475.00

Achain (ACT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. Achain has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $86,475.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.