Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00151853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00269075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00726250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00580746 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

