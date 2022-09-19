adbank Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,354.00 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $273,099.33 and approximately $27,354.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

