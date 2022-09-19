Addison Capital Co Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 397,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

