adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,076,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.3 days.

adidas Trading Up 4.8 %

ADDDF opened at $140.73 on Monday. adidas has a one year low of $128.57 and a one year high of $346.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.68.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

