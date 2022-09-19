adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.13.

adidas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. adidas has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $173.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

