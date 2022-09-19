Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,819

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,513.40.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.2179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

