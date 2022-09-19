Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average is $407.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

