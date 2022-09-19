Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.
Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average is $407.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
