Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.78. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

