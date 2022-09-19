Adshares (ADS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00012423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $72.75 million and $1.14 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014889 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013203 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,074 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

