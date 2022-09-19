AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $535,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
