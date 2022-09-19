AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $535,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $277.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.86. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

