AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $163.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

