AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 535 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.32.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.