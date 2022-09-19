Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 9,379 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,802,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 546.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 408,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.8 %

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

