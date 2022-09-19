Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

