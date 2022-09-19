Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $225.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64.

