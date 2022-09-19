Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.

