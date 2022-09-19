Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 335 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $433.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

