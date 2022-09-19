Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 212.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth $2,368,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 190.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

