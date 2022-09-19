Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $147,279,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Globant by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Globant by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 776,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,959,000 after buying an additional 316,797 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.71.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $209.02 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average is $212.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

