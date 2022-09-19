aelf (ELF) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $68.49 million and $11.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012248 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00013106 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,659,876 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

