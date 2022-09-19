Aeon Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $582.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,453.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00154439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00269931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00724908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00575854 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00254001 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

