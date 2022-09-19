Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0000

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $611.63 and approximately $25,393.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.Aeron is performing its token upgrade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

