Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.86 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

