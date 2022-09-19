Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN stock opened at C$36.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.46 million and a P/E ratio of 64.52. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$26.56 and a twelve month high of C$44.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

