Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %
AGRX opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.