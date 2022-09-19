Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

AGRX opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

