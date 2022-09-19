AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,969.0 days.

AGL Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $5.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AGL Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

