AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 27.5% in August

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.