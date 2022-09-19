AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 27.5% in August

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIA Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
AIA Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIA Group (AAGIY)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.