Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.95 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $20.95 million and $1.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00266410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00126869 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00042309 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

