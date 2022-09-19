Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,278,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 7,543,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.3 days.
Air Canada Stock Performance
Shares of ACDVF opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $22.36.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
