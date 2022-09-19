Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,278,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 7,543,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.3 days.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ACDVF opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $22.36.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

